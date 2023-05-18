US President Joe Biden arrived on Thursday in Hiroshima, Japan, where the G7 leaders' summit is due to begin the following day, accompanied by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as seen in a live stream

HIROSHIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden arrived on Thursday in Hiroshima, Japan, where the G7 leaders' summit is due to begin the following day, accompanied by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as seen in a live stream.

The organizers' broadcast from the airport showed that the US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, met them at the ramp. A bilateral meeting between Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was expected to take place on Thursday.

In 2023, Japan took over the G7 presidency. The summit will be held from May 19-21 in Hiroshima.

In addition to the G7 member states, the leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Cook Islands and the Union of the Comoros were invited to participate in the summit. Invitations were also sent to the leaders of seven international organizations, namely the United Nations, the International Energy Agency, the International Monetary Fund, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the World Bank, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization.