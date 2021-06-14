UrduPoint.com
US's Biden Did Not Agree To Exchange Cybercriminals With Russia - Security Advisor

Mon 14th June 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden has agreed to hold cybercriminals accountable if they commit crimes in the US, not to make them a subject for exchange with Russia, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Biden said he was open to a proposal made by Russian leader Vladimir Putin on an exchange with Moscow of cybercriminals committing crimes against Russia on the US soil and "harbored" there.

However, according to Sullivan, Biden did not respond to the initiative on the exchange of cybercriminals but meant that they would be persecuted and held accountable in the United States

