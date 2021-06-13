MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden has exchanged with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on a set of bilateral topics, including the political approaches to Russia and China, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, the White House said on Saturday.

According to the presidency, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the strengthening of bilateral ties, the cooperation within NATO, and joint efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"President Biden and President Macron discussed our work to strengthen and modernize NATO, and our close cooperation on counter terrorism cooperation, including in the Sahel, and other shared foreign policy priorities such as China and Russia," the White House said in a statement.

G7 heads of state have gathered in the English county of Cornwall for a three-day in-person summit in the county of Cornwall in the United Kingdom to address global challenges and international issues.