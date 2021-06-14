MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on his appointment and expressed readiness to cooperate with the new Israeli government towards the deepening of ties.

"My administration is fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to advance security, stability, and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and people throughout the broader region," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

He also congratulated Yair Lapid on taking the office of Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, adding that the United States was Israel's best friend.