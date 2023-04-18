(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Tuesday held talks with Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) head, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, and called for a 24-hour ceasefire amid deadly clashes in the country.

"This morning, I made calls to Generals Burhan and Hemedti, urging them to agree to a 24-hour ceasefire to allow Sudanese to safely reunite with their families and to obtain desperately needed relief supplies," Blinken said in a statement published by the US State Department.

The ceasefire may provide a "more sustained halt to the fighting" and help return to negotiations to put an end to the hostilities, the state secretary said.

Blinken went on to say that the Sudanese forces should ensure the safety and security of US and other diplomatic missions in Sudan, and that of UN staff and other humanitarian partners.

"The people of Sudan have made clear their democratic aspirations. After months of talks, they were close to restoring a civilian-led government. We remain committed to helping them achieve that goal," he added.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in the country's capital, Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace had been taken over. On Saturday, Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

On Monday, UN Special Representative Volker Perthes said that the UN estimates there have been over 180 casualties and around 1,800 injured during the clashes.