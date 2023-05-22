UrduPoint.com

US's Hypothetical Withdrawal From START Will Not Affect Russia's Position - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The hypothetical withdrawal of the United States from the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will not affect Russia's position on this treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

Last week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that a group of Republican senators introduced legislation calling on the United States to withdraw from the New START arms control treaty and to bolster its nuclear forces.

"Washington's hypothetical withdrawal from this treaty will not affect our current position.

And as for those or other actions that we can and should take to ensure our own safety, this is already being done. So, let us see what the politicians in Washington will come up with, where, as we note, there are quite a lot of reasons for inter-party struggles today," Ryabkov said.

Although Russia has suspended the operation of the treaty, it still adheres to its main quantitative restrictions on warheads and carriers, the diplomat concluded.

