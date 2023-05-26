UrduPoint.com

US's Kirby Says Kiev Assured US of Non-Use of US-Made Equipment to Attack Russian Soil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Kiev has provided assurances to Washington that Ukrainian military will not use US-produced weapons sent to the country to carry out attacks on the territory of Russia, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said, adding that the United States has been studying the possible involvement of its equipment in an attack on Russia's Belgorod Region.

On Monday, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the Belgorod Region, prompting a Russian counter-terrorist operation. On Tuesday, Russia said it had fought off the assault and published footage that shows several burned-out armored vehicles of the attackers, as well as US-made Humvees, partially stuck in craters from exploding ammunition.

"We have again made it very clear to the Ukrainians what our expectations are about attacking Russia ” we don't want to encourage or enable that, we certainly don't want any US-made equipment used to attack Russian soil. And we have gotten assurances from the Ukrainians that they will respect those wishes," Kirby told CNN on Thursday.

Kirby also said that the repeated conversations with Ukraine did not involve "outlining consequences" and were "simply a reaffirmation," adding that the previous discussions took place "as recently as over just the last day or so."

Belgorod as well as other border areas has been witnessing the spillover of the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine in February 2022.

