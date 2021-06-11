USS Laboon Enters Black Sea, Russian Navy Forces Monitor Its Movement - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) US Navy guided-missile destroyer Laboon entered the Black Sea on Friday, and Russia's Black Sea Fleet is monitoring its movement, the National Center for Defense Management, part of the Russian Defense Ministry, said.

"The forces of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to control the actions of the US Navy destroyer Laboon, which entered the Black Sea on June 11, 2021," the center said in a statement.