MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The United States would review an issue of sending its troops to Taiwan in case of the island nation's military conflict with China, US House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul said.

"If communist China invaded Taiwan, it would certainly be on the table and something that would be discussed by Congress and with the American people. Are they prepared to do this? Is Taiwan worth it?," McCaul told the Fox news broadcaster on Friday.

The official also said that a conflict with China was "always a last resort," adding that Taiwan was in a different position from Ukraine when it came to the issue of Washington's refusal to send troops to Kiev because NATO does not have its military presence in the Pacific.

"Taiwan is in a very different position from Ukraine. Number one, they're not battle tested or ready. They are not prepared for war," McCaul was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

On Saturday, Chinese military launched three-day exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan. It came a couple of days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the contacts between US and Taiwanese officials, calling on Washington to stop upgrading relations with the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.