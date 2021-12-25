UrduPoint.com

USS Milwaukee Combat Ship Remains At Port Over COVID-19 Outbreak Among Crew - 4th Fleet

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 08:50 AM

USS Milwaukee Combat Ship Remains at Port Over COVID-19 Outbreak Among Crew - 4th Fleet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) The US combat ship USS Milwaukee has remained at the port of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay over an outbreak of COVID-19 among the crew, the US 4th Fleet said.

"USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), a Freedom variant littoral combat ship, remains in port as some Sailors test positive for COVID-19," the fleet said in a statement on late Friday.

The Navy has not disclosed the number of sailors who caught COVID-19 but stressed that all crew members had been 100% immunized.

USS Milwaukee is deployed to the 4th Fleet operations area to support the Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission on fighting drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean.

Related Topics

Guantanamo Milwaukee All

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th December 2021

36 minutes ago
 Dozens killed in Bangladesh ferry fire

Dozens killed in Bangladesh ferry fire

8 hours ago
 Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standof ..

Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standoff with Paris

8 hours ago
 South Africa condemns auction of key to Mandela pr ..

South Africa condemns auction of key to Mandela prison cell

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Ca ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel kicks off tomorrow

9 hours ago
 Ukrainian Cabinet to Support Food Manufacturers Am ..

Ukrainian Cabinet to Support Food Manufacturers Amid Rising Gas Prices

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.