USS Milwaukee Combat Ship Remains at Port Over COVID-19 Outbreak Among Crew - 4th Fleet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) The US combat ship USS Milwaukee has remained at the port of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay over an outbreak of COVID-19 among the crew, the US 4th Fleet said.

"USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), a Freedom variant littoral combat ship, remains in port as some Sailors test positive for COVID-19," the fleet said in a statement on late Friday.

The Navy has not disclosed the number of sailors who caught COVID-19 but stressed that all crew members had been 100% immunized.

USS Milwaukee is deployed to the 4th Fleet operations area to support the Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission on fighting drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean.