US's Musk Returns To First Place In BBI World's Richest People List

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 11:40 AM

US's Musk Returns to First Place in BBI World's Richest People List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) US billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk on Thursday took back the top spot in the Bloomberg Billionaires (BBI) Index after US electric car maker Tesla's stakes jumped by 1.38% a day earlier, pushing LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault into second place.

Now Musk's fortune stands at $192 billion, a 55.3-billion-dollar increase since the beginning of 2023, while Arnault's fortune is estimated at $187 billion, showing a rise of $24.5 billion since early January, according to the world's billionaire index.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranked third with a fortune of $144 billion and microsoft co-founder Bill Gates took the fourth place ($125 billion), according to BBI.

On April 21, Musk lost $12.6 billion, accounting for 7% of his fortune, after the failure of the Starship spacecraft during its launch attempt and the publication of Tesla's Q1 financial report, and ranked second in the world's billionaire rating with a fortune of $164 billion.

