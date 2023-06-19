MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Former US Vice President and presidential candidate Mike Pence said on Sunday it was necessary to support Kiev because in case Russia overruns Ukraine, Russian troops could cross the border into NATO-allied nations such as Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

"If Russia overruns Ukraine, I predict it will not be too long before the Russian army cross the border where our men and women in the uniform would have to go and fight by crossing into a NATO ally - Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania," Pence told the NBC news broadcaster.

The ex-US vice president also said that the current skepticism among the American people regarding military support for Ukraine reflects a lack of confidence in US President Joe Biden as the commander-in-chief.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.