US's Philip Morris Announces $30Mln Investment In New Tobacco Factory In Western Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) A Ukrainian unit of the US-based tobacco giant Philip Morris International said on Tuesday that it will invest over $30 million in establishing a new tobacco factory in Ukraine's Lviv region.

"Philip Morris Ukraine ('PMU') today announces that Philip Morris International ('PMI') is investing over USD 30 million to establish a new production facility in the Lviv region, in western Ukraine. This investment will enable the company to fully meet domestic demand, generate hundreds of new jobs, and support Ukraine's current and future economic growth," the company said in a statement.

The construction is scheduled to begin in July 2023, and the production is set to be launched in the first quarter of 2024, the statement read.

The new facility will create about 250 jobs, mainly in manufacturing, the company added.

"This investment is a powerful signal to other international investors � a signal of confidence in Ukraine's economy, confidence in the Ukrainian people, and confidence in Ukraine's future," Massimo Andolina, President of Europe Region at Philip Morris International, said.

The company has been active in the Ukrainian market since 1994. Its production facilities are located in the Kharkiv region in the east of the country.

