MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The United States took note of the reduced flows of illegal migrants at the US southern border brought about by Mexico's increased immigration enforcement efforts, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Sunday following talks between US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubon.

Pompeo met with Ebrard in Mexico City as part of his Latin American tour agenda.

"Secretary Pompeo thanked Foreign Secretary Ebrard for Mexico's increased immigration enforcement efforts, which initial indications suggest is leading to reduced flows of illegal immigrants arriving at the U.S. southern border," the statement read.

Mexico has agreed to tighten border controls after the United States threatened to steadily hike import tariffs if it did not stop thousands of migrants from marching to the US southern border.