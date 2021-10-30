USS Porter Begins Transit to Black Sea - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) US destroyer Porter is transiting to the Black Sea in order to operate with NATO allies, the Sixth Fleet said.

"USS Porter began its northbound transit to the Black Sea to operate with our NATO Allies & partners in the region," the navy said in a statement released on Twitter.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that the alliance has increased its presence in the Black Sea because of its strategic importance.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said later that NATO is seeking to turn the region into a confrontation zone, and this is very dangerous,