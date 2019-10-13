UrduPoint.com
USS Porter Destroyer Docks At Ukraine's Odessa Port - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Porter destroyer of the US Navy has entered the Ukrainian port city of Odessa "with a friendly visit," local media reported on Sunday.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), armed with cruise missiles and missile interceptors, entered the southern part of the Black Sea on Saturday. Its movement has been monitored by the Russian Black Sea Fleet, in particular the Admiral Essen guard ship and small-size missile ships Vyshny Volochek and Orekhovo-Zuyevo.

The US destroyer has now docked at the Karantynny mole of the Odessa port, after being escorted there by the Ukrainian Navy boats, the UNIAN news agency reported.

No further details of the US vessel's agenda have been revealed.

According to the US Navy, the operation of the Porter destroyer in the Black Sea are routine and meant to enhance maritime security in the area. The destroyer is equipped with the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System.

