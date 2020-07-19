UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USS Porter Destroyer Heading To Black Sea For Naval Drills - US Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

USS Porter Destroyer Heading to Black Sea for Naval Drills - US Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The United States' guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78) is headed to the Black Sea to participate in joint naval exercises with Ukraine, the 6th Fleet of the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) began its northbound transit to the Black Sea, July 19, 2020, to enhance regional maritime stability by participating in the 20th iteration of U.S.-Ukrainian cohosted exercise Sea Breeze 2020," the statement read.

It added that this was the fifth US warship that entered the waters of the Black Sea since the beginning of 2020. The last ones to visit the Black Sea were USS Oak Hill and USS Porter. During their stay in the Black Sea, the ships participated in exercises with the Bulgarian, Romanian and the Turkish navies, as well as the Georgian Coast Guard.

"Porter's return to the Black Sea reaffirms U.S. 6th Fleet's and the U.S. Navy's commitment to our NATO allies and partners ... Our participation in multinational exercises like Sea Breeze are a tangible representation of U.S. resolve for the collective defense of Europe," Vice Adm. Gene Black, the commander of the 6th Fleet, said.

About 2,000 servicemen from nine countries, 27 warships and 19 aircraft are expected to partake in the Sea Breeze naval drills. This year's participants include Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Norway, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United States.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Europe Turkey France Norway Visit Spain Bulgaria Georgia Romania United States July Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

1 hour ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

2 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.