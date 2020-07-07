USS Porter Destroyer Leaves Black Sea, Heads to Mediterranean - Navy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The USS Porter destroyer on Tuesday started its transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after spending nearly three weeks there, the press service of the US Navy's Sixth Fleet said in a statement.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) began its southbound transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea July 7, 2020, after conducting maritime security operations. While in the Black Sea, Porter and her crew participated in two naval exercises with naval forces from the Bulgarian, Georgian, Romanian, and Turkish navies, as well as the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). Porter also conducted two brief stops for fuel in Batumi, Georgia, while maintaining COVID-19 precautions," the press release said.

According to the statement, the warship entered the Black Sea on June 17 to strengthen cooperation with NATO allies and "demonstrate the collective resolve to Black Sea security."

In May, the NATO Allied Maritime Forces group, including the USS Porter, USS Donald Cook and USS Roosevelt guided-missile destroyers, as well as the UK's Royal Navy frigate and HMS Kent, completed an operation in the Barents Sea aimed at promoting the freedom of navigation and demonstrating integration between the allies.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO's military buildup near Russia's borders could spark a conflict, destabilize the region and lead to a global arms race.