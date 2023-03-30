UrduPoint.com

US's Refusal To Provide Data Under New START Has No Affect On Treaty Suspension - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 08:00 PM

The refusal of the United States to provide information under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will not affects Russia's decision to suspend the treaty, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The refusal of the United States to provide information under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will not affects Russia's decision to suspend the treaty, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that the transfer of all notifications between Russia and the United States under the New START, including notifications about test launches, has been suspended. Earlier in the day, Ryabkov said that all forms of information sharing under the New START treaty have been suspended but Moscow will keep notifying Washington of ICBM and SLBM launches.

"From the point of view of the practical implementation of START and its further fate, the information that the exchange of semi-annual quantitative data on START did not take place between the parties does not mean anything new... As for Washington's counter refusal to provide data (under the agreement), this is the choice of the United States, which does not affect our decision-making in any way," Zakharova told a briefing.

