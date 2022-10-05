USS Ronald Reagan to Return to Sea of Japan After N.Korean Launches - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan will return to the Sea of Japan after North Korea's missile launches, Yonhap reported citing South Korea's military.

North Korea on Tuesday morning fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean. Last week Pyongyang also conducted several missile launches.