UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USS Ross Destroyer Enters Ukraine's Black Sea Port Of Odessa - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:40 PM

USS Ross Destroyer Enters Ukraine's Black Sea Port of Odessa - Reports

The United States' guided-missile destroyer, USS Ross (DDG 71), entered Ukraine's southern seaport of Odessa early on Tuesday, marking the 13th arrival of a NATO warship in the Black Sea this year, a local news outlet reported

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The United States' guided-missile destroyer, USS Ross (DDG 71), entered Ukraine's southern seaport of Odessa early on Tuesday, marking the 13th arrival of a NATO warship in the Black Sea this year, a local news outlet reported.

According to the Dumskaya outlet, a pilot boat arrived at the port at about 9:00 a.m. (07:00 GMT), while the destroyer itself was moored at about 10:00 a.m.

The outlet noted that since 2014, the USS Ross has repeatedly entered the Black Sea.

In 2016, the warship participated in the international Sea Breeze naval exercises alongside the US' LSD-41 Whidbey Island dock landing ship.

On December 15, the Russian National Center for State Defense Control said a guided missile corvette, Vyshny Volochek, had been dispatched to shadow the USS Ross after the latter had entered the southwestern Black Sea.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Odessa United States December 2016

Recent Stories

LHC forms full bench for hearing of Musharraf's pe ..

14 minutes ago

PM says 2020 will be a year of development and pro ..

26 minutes ago

China's border region Gangxi sees trade growth wit ..

18 seconds ago

Last Engines for Proton-M Rockets Transferred to C ..

19 seconds ago

Tests of Russia's Borei-A Class Ballistic Missile ..

23 seconds ago

France's Railway Company SNCF Lost $443Mln Over 20 ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.