The United States' guided-missile destroyer, USS Ross (DDG 71), entered Ukraine's southern seaport of Odessa early on Tuesday, marking the 13th arrival of a NATO warship in the Black Sea this year, a local news outlet reported

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The United States ' guided-missile destroyer, USS Ross (DDG 71), entered Ukraine 's southern seaport of Odessa early on Tuesday, marking the 13th arrival of a NATO warship in the Black Sea this year, a local news outlet reported.

According to the Dumskaya outlet, a pilot boat arrived at the port at about 9:00 a.m. (07:00 GMT), while the destroyer itself was moored at about 10:00 a.m.

The outlet noted that since 2014, the USS Ross has repeatedly entered the Black Sea.

In 2016, the warship participated in the international Sea Breeze naval exercises alongside the US' LSD-41 Whidbey Island dock landing ship.

On December 15, the Russian National Center for State Defense Control said a guided missile corvette, Vyshny Volochek, had been dispatched to shadow the USS Ross after the latter had entered the southwestern Black Sea.