USS Theodore Roosevelt, USS Nimitz Carriers Hold Training In South China Sea - US Navy

Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

USS Theodore Roosevelt, USS Nimitz Carriers Hold Training in South China Sea - US Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Strike groups of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and the USS Nimitz aircraft carriers on Tuesday conducted joint operations in the South China Sea, the US Navy's 7th fleet said.

"The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group conducted dual carrier operations with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in the South China Sea Feb. 9.

The ships and aircraft of the two strike groups coordinated operations in a highly trafficked area to demonstrate the U.S. Navy's ability to operate in challenging environments," the 7th fleet said in a statement.

According to the commanders, such operations ensure the fleet's tactical ability to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Similar dual carrier operations in the South China Sea were conducted in July 2020, involving the Ronald Reagan and Nimitz carrier strike groups.

More Stories From World

