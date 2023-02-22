(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Polish Nuclear Power Plants company (PEJ) said on Wednesday that it had signed a preliminary agreement with US energy firm Westinghouse to build the country's first ever nuclear power plant (NPP).

The signing ceremony took place in Warsaw earlier in the day, with Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa attending the event.

"We signed a contract with @WECNuclear for works preceding the design of the nuclear power plant in Pomerania. The contract covers works in 10 main areas and more than 100,000 working hours to be completed by #Westinghouse for the project to build (the nuclear power plant)," the Polish company tweeted.

Moskwa stated that the agreement was a further step in cooperation between the two companies, which ensures Poland's energy security.

"Today's decision and agreement will allow us to feel safe for coming years, We have to take care of Poland's energy security," the minister said at the ceremony.

In early November, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that Westinghouse would be constructing the country's first NPP.

Warsaw intends to equip the NPP with pressurized water reactors in accordance with the country's nuclear power development program. The first block is scheduled to be launched in the Gdansk coast area in 2033. Subsequent units will be built every two to three years. Poland's nuclear program provides for the construction of six units in total with a capacity of up to 9 gigawatt.