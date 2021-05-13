USSC To Hold Open Meeting On Israel, Palestinians Early Next Week - Diplomatic Source
Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 10:10 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The UN Security Council is currently discussing plans to hold an open meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict early next week, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.
The United States earlier in the day refused to agree to hold a meeting on Friday among UN Security Council members to address the escalating violence between Israel and the Palestinians.