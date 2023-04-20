USSR Founder Lenin Still Positively Perceived by Majority of Russians - Pollster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) USSR founder Vladimir Lenin is still positively perceived by the majority of Russian people despite some age differentiation, Valery Fedorov, the director general of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), told Sputnik.

"So, attempts to smear Lenin with black paint failed, and he is still perceived rather positively by the majority of Russians ... There is certainly an age differentiation, it is clear and predictable that young people know less on the matter ... And for the older generation he is a historical figure, they know about him and think of and assess him rather positively," Fedorov said.

Vladimir Lenin (Ulyanov), a Russian revolutionary, politician, and political theorist, was born on April 22, 1870. He served as the first and founding government leader of Soviet Russia from 1917-1924 and of the Soviet Union from 1922-1924. Russia, and later the Soviet Union, became a one-party socialist state governed by the Communist Party (CPSU) under Lenin's leadership. The first Soviet leader died on January 21, 1924.