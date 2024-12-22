Usyk Beats Fury In Heavyweight Championship Rematch
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 09:31 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Oleksandr Usyk won his heavyweight championship rematch against Tyson Fury by unanimous decision on Saturday to stay unbeaten across two divisions and cement his place among the greats.
The Ukrainian, who forced the pace and repeatedly tagged Fury with his accurate left hook, was awarded the fight 116-112 by all three judges.
Usyk's win takes him to 23-0 with 14 knockouts and extends one of the all-time best careers that includes Olympic gold and undisputed champion at cruiserweight.
Only the WBA, WBO and WBC belts were on the line this time after Usyk, focused on the lucrative rematch, relinquished his IBF title rather than face challenger Daniel Dubois.
By beating Fury in May, "The Cat" had already joined the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis and Mike Tyson as undisputed heavyweight, and the first of the four-belt era.
Defeat opens up an uncertain future for the 36-year-old Fury, now 34-2-1, who announced his retirement in 2022 only to change his mind and return to the ring.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
More Stories From World
-
Villa heap pain on slumping Man City as Arsenal sparkle2 minutes ago
-
Strong quake strikes off battered Vanuatu2 minutes ago
-
Usyk beats Fury in heavyweight championship rematch2 minutes ago
-
Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat2 minutes ago
-
Usyk beats Fury in heavyweight championship rematch2 minutes ago
-
India's architecture fans guard Mumbai's Art Deco past2 minutes ago
-
Secretive game developer codes hit 'Balatro' in Canadian prairie province2 minutes ago
-
Large earthquake hits battered Vanuatu2 minutes ago
-
Usyk beats Fury in heavyweight championship rematch3 minutes ago
-
NFL-best Chiefs beat Texans while Ravens clinch playoff spot3 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table8 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table8 hours ago