Usyk, Fury reignite rivalry in Riyadh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Heavyweight boxing titans Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury squared off in a fiery news conference in London, officially launching their highly anticipated rematch, "Fury vs Usyk Reignited." The showdown is set to electrify Riyadh Season on December 21.

The news conference, hosted at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, was attended by General Entertainment Authority CEO Faisal Bafarat. As Usyk and Fury faced off, the palpable tension ignited the excitement of boxing fans worldwide.

Usyk, the undisputed heavyweight champion, expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

Fury responded with unwavering confidence. "I'm ready to reclaim what's mine," he declared. "On December 21, I'll remind the world who the true champion is."

Promoter Frank Warren praised the matchup. "This is a historic fight between two of the best boxers in the world," he said. "We're confident Tyson Fury will deliver a knockout performance."

Usyk's promoter, Alex Krassyuk, echoed Warren's sentiments. "This rematch is a dream come true for fans," he said.

The Fury vs Usyk rematch is poised to be a highlight of Riyadh Season, offering fans an unforgettable night of boxing action.