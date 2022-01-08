Utility Tariffs in Kazakhstan to Remain Unchanged Until July 1 - Economy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - Tariffs on utilities in Kazakhstan will not increase until July 1. the country's Economy Ministry announced on Saturday.

"Utility tariffs will not increase until July 1, 2022.

A moratorium is introduced on raising tariffs for regulated utilities, namely water supply, sanitation, heating, gas and electricity," the ministry said in a statement.

A wave of protests against a hike in gas prices across Kazakhstan led to nationwide uproar earlier this week, resulting in clashes with the police, casualties and looting. The president declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to help bring the situation under control.