Uvalde Residents Accuse Police Of Delayed Response Amid School Shooting - Reports

Published May 26, 2022 | 11:58 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Residents of Uvalde, Texas, who were outside Robb Elementary when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself inside the school and killed 21 people, urged law enforcement officers to immediately run into the school rather than stand by, Associated Press reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers and injured 17 others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Texas authorities said the gunman was barricaded inside the school for nearly an hour before a tactical unit went inside and killed him.

Javier Cazares, whose fourth grade daughter was killed in the attack told the newspaper that the parents were calling to rush in because the officers were not doing anything like they were supposed to, the report said.

Cazares said the officers were not prepared and more could have been done in the situation, the report also said.

Another Uvalde resident, Juan Carranza, pointed out that he witnessed the scene and saw women shouting at cops to charge into the school, the report added.

Border Patrol agents were unable to breach the classroom where the gunman was barricaded because the door was locked and they had to wait for a school staff member to unlock the door with a key, according to the report.

