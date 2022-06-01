Uvalde School Police Chief Not Cooperating With Probe Into Shooting - Texas State Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The chief of police of the school district in Uvalde, Texas, Pete Arredondo is not cooperating with the investigation conducted by state authorities into the recent deadly shooting there, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

"The chief of the Uvalde CISD Police provided an initial interview but has not responded to a request for a followup interview with the Texas Rangers that was made two days ago," DPS said as quoted by Fox news on Tuesday.

The report noted that the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde school district's police department in overall have been cooperating with state investigators.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he expects investigators, including the Texas Rangers and the FBI, to clarify with absolute certainty every fact about what happened during the shooting, including the police response.

US media broke the story on Thursday that law enforcement officers did not immediately engage the 18-year-old gunman in the Uvalde school shooting, but he was inside the school for an hour prior to an officer killing him.

The Texas top law enforcement agency eventually confirmed that police delayed their response after the gunman barricaded himself inside the school and decided to wait for a tactical response team.