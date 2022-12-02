Uvalde School Shooting Victims File $27Bln Lawsuit Over Police Response - Filing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Uvalde, Texas authorities are being sued in a $27 billion class action measure filed on behalf of those who sustained emotional and psychological damages for the failed police response during the Robb Elementary School massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The 59-page lawsuit, posted on classaction.org, said because of the "abject failure" of law enforcement the plaintiffs will be forced to endure indelible and forever-lasting trauma.

The lawsuit Names the City of Uvalde's police department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, San Antonio Police Departments Swat unit, the Uvalde's Sheriff's office, and the US Department of Homeland Security. The filing says the defendants "fundamentally strayed from conducting themselves in conformity with what they knew to be the well-established protocols and standards for responding to an active shooter.

"

The plaintiffs cited in the document include all students, student parents, teachers, and school support staff who were in attendance or had children in attendance at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District's ("CISD") Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.

The actions of the police since the May 24 incident have been strongly criticized by the public and the media for the fact that officers waited for reinforcements for more than an hour and did not breach the classroom where a young man shot children and teachers with an assault rifle.