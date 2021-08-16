UrduPoint.com

Uzbek Air Defense System Downs Afghan Air Force Plane - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Uzbekistan's air defense system has downed an Afghan air force plane during an attempt to illegally enter Uzbek airspace, the Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"On August 15, in the Sherabad district of the Surxondaryo region, the air defense forces of the Uzbek air force prevented an attempt to illegally enter the airspace of Uzbekistan by an Afghan military aircraft," the ministry's spokesperson said.

