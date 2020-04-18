Uzbek Aircraft Delivering Medical Masks, Gauze Lands in Moscow - Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) A plane from Uzbekistan containing humanitarian aid comprising of medical masks and gauze has arrived in Moscow, the secretariat of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Medical masks are among the cargo that has arrived at Sheremetyevo International Airport," the secretariat noted.

In total, five million medical masks and medical gauze will be delivered to Russia amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives of the Uzbek Embassy in Russia and the Russian Ministry of Economic Development welcomed the arrival of the plane at Sheremetyevo International Airport.