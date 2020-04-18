UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbek Aircraft Delivering Medical Masks, Gauze Lands In Moscow - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:02 PM

Uzbek Aircraft Delivering Medical Masks, Gauze Lands in Moscow - Deputy Prime Minister

A plane from Uzbekistan containing humanitarian aid comprising of medical masks and gauze has arrived in Moscow, the secretariat of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) A plane from Uzbekistan containing humanitarian aid comprising of medical masks and gauze has arrived in Moscow, the secretariat of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Medical masks are among the cargo that has arrived at Sheremetyevo International Airport," the secretariat noted.

In total, five million medical masks and medical gauze will be delivered to Russia amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives of the Uzbek Embassy in Russia and the Russian Ministry of Economic Development welcomed the arrival of the plane at Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Uzbekistan From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Trudeau says US-Canada border to stay closed anoth ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt puts 13 people including ex-MP on terrorism ..

3 minutes ago

Corona positive cases reach 7,638 across country

3 minutes ago

District administration Peshawar arrest 230 on Sec ..

3 minutes ago

Four held for cheating Ehsaas cash relief benefici ..

9 minutes ago

Ministry of Education concludes e-training of 182 ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.