Uzbek Ambassador, Indian Defense Minister Discuss Defense Industry Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Uzbek Ambassador, Indian Defense Minister Discuss Defense Industry Cooperation

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Dilshod Akhatov, the ambassador of Uzbekistan to New Delhi, and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting on Tuesday, during which they discussed defense industry cooperation between the two countries.

"Honored to meet with #ShriRajKumar, Secretary Defence Production, Ministry of #Defence, Government of India. We discussed the prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Uzbekistan and India," Akhatov wrote on Twitter.

In January, Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Santosh Jha said that the Indian government was planning to provide Uzbekistan with a soft loan of $40 million to advance defense cooperation between the two countries. The bilateral agreements on cooperation in the field of military medicine and military education are being actively implemented.

India and Uzbekistan held their first joint working group meeting on defense in February 2019, and the first joint military drills took place in November.

