Uzbek Authorities Return 64 Children From War Zones in Iraq - Reports

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Uzbek authorities on Thursday brought back from Iraq as many as 64 children, who together with their parents were in war zones in the middle Eastern country, local media reported.

Children were returned to their homeland aboard a special flight from Baghdad, Uzbekistan National News Agency said. There are 39 boys and 25 girls, while 14 of them are under three years of age. The return campaign took place at the initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in cooperation with the Iraqi government and United Nations Children's Fund.

According to the news agency, these kids will be placed in a health facility, where they will be provided with food and clothing, as well as comprehensive medical, psychological and social assistance.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said in September during a meeting of the UN Security Council that Tashkent expected to return 235 people, including 65 children, from Iraq and Syria.

This is the second action of this type conducted by the Uzbek authorities over the past year. In late May, 156 Uzbek citizens, mostly women and children who were fraudulently taken to zones of armed conflicts in the Middle East, were returned to Tashkent by a special flight.