UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbek Authorities Return 64 Children From War Zones In Iraq - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Uzbek Authorities Return 64 Children From War Zones in Iraq - Reports

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Uzbek authorities on Thursday brought back from Iraq as many as 64 children, who together with their parents were in war zones in the middle Eastern country, local media reported.

Children were returned to their homeland aboard a special flight from Baghdad, Uzbekistan National News Agency said. There are 39 boys and 25 girls, while 14 of them are under three years of age. The return campaign took place at the initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in cooperation with the Iraqi government and United Nations Children's Fund.

According to the news agency, these kids will be placed in a health facility, where they will be provided with food and clothing, as well as comprehensive medical, psychological and social assistance.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said in September during a meeting of the UN Security Council that Tashkent expected to return 235 people, including 65 children, from Iraq and Syria.

This is the second action of this type conducted by the Uzbek authorities over the past year. In late May, 156 Uzbek citizens, mostly women and children who were fraudulently taken to zones of armed conflicts in the Middle East, were returned to Tashkent by a special flight.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iraq Baghdad Tashkent Uzbekistan Middle East May September Women Media From Government

Recent Stories

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

36 minutes ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

50 minutes ago

Norway Stops Supplying Military Goods to Turkey Du ..

36 minutes ago

Egypt's Sisi Denounces Turkish Offensive in Northe ..

36 minutes ago

OAS Calls for Investigation Into Cases of Use of F ..

36 minutes ago

Turkish Troops to Move 19 Miles Deep Into Syria - ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.