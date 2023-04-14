UrduPoint.com

Uzbek, Belarusian Foreign Ministries Sign Consultations Program For 2023-2024 - Tashkent

Published April 14, 2023

Uzbek, Belarusian Foreign Ministries Sign Consultations Program for 2023-2024 - Tashkent

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The foreign ministries of Uzbekistan and Belarus have signed a program of inter-ministerial consultations for 2023-2024, acting Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov said on Friday.

"During our meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of #Belarus H.E.

Sergei Aleinik we have signed the Program of Consultations between our ministries for 2023-2024 covering broad partnership," Saidov said on Telegram.

The minister noted that the signing of the document coincided with the beginning of the Days of Uzbek Culture in Belarus.

Aleinik arrived in Samarkand on Thursday to participate in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States, scheduled for April 14.

