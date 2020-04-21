UrduPoint.com
Uzbek Businessman Rakhimov Loses Suit Seeking His Removal From US Sanctions List - Ruling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Uzbek businessman and former head of the Amateur International Boxing Association Gafur Rakhimov has lost his lawsuit against the Department of the Treasury in which he sought to be removed from the US sanctions list, the US District Court for the District of Columbia said in a ruling.

In 2012, the Treasury Department implemented financial sanctions on Rakhimov for taking part in the so-called Brothers' Circle criminal group involved in drug trafficking. The Treasury Department added Rakhimov on its sanctions list in December 2017 over his alleged involvement in transnational criminal activities.

"The Court finds that the agency's initial designation of Plaintiff was reasonable and that his procedural challenges are currently unavailing," the ruling said on Monday.

"The classified record - reviewed by this Court in camera - contains further evidence connecting Rakhimov's crimes to those of thieves-in-law."

The Court explained that Rakhimov provided no basis to disturb that conclusion other than to incorrectly assert that the record is insufficient on its face

However, US District Court Judge James Boasberg noted in the ruling that Rakhimov could challenge the Treasury Department's decision if he finds it incorrect or insufficiently justified.

