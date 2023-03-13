Uzbek Constitutional Court Allows Holding Referendum on New Constitution on April 30

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The Constitutional Court of Uzbekistan ruled on Monday that the lower house's decision to hold a referendum on a new constitution on April 30 is justified.

The lower house of the Uzbek parliament decided last week to schedule a referendum on a new constitution for April 30.

It is planned to introduce 27 more articles into the new version of the country's basic law. Along with the amendments, the constitution will be updated by 65%.

"The Constitutional Court considered the decision of the legislative house ... (on the referendum) and decided on its compliance with the principles of holding a referendum," Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court Askar Gafurov said during a session, as broadcast by national media.