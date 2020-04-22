Uzbek COVID-19 Count Increases Further by 21 to 1,678 on Same Day - Health Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Uzbekistan has risen by 21 more people to 1,678 in the same day, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As of 23:00 on April 21, 2020 [18:00 GMT], the number of cases of coronavirus disease in Uzbekistan is 1,678," the Health Ministry said in a message on its official Telegram channel.

In total, 51 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded on Tuesday.

Strict self-isolation measures have been in force in Uzbekistan since April 1. Citizens over 65 years of age are forbidden to leave their homes, and almost 90,000 people are in state-ordered quarantine.

The Uzbek government has banned all international travel until April 30, and inter-regional passenger travel has also been suspended.