Uzbek COVID-19 Count Increases Further By 21 To 1,678 On Same Day - Health Ministry
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:00 AM
TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Uzbekistan has risen by 21 more people to 1,678 in the same day, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As of 23:00 on April 21, 2020 [18:00 GMT], the number of cases of coronavirus disease in Uzbekistan is 1,678," the Health Ministry said in a message on its official Telegram channel.
In total, 51 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded on Tuesday.
Strict self-isolation measures have been in force in Uzbekistan since April 1. Citizens over 65 years of age are forbidden to leave their homes, and almost 90,000 people are in state-ordered quarantine.
The Uzbek government has banned all international travel until April 30, and inter-regional passenger travel has also been suspended.