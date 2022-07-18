TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The reports that Afghanistan carried out a missile attack on the territory of Uzbekistan are not reliable, the Uzbek Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that the situation on the Uzbek-Afghan border remains stable.

"In social networks, information has been circulated about the alleged third rocket attack on the territory of Uzbekistan from Afghanistan. This information is false and absolutely untrue," the ministry said on Twitter.

The state border between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan is fully controlled by the Uzbek military, and the situation is stable, the ministry added.

On July 5, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said that five rockets, presumably fired from Afghanistan, fell on the country's territory without causing casualties or destruction.