TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Uzbek Defense Ministry has not received any official requests for a visit of the Pentagon's delegation, the ministry's spokesman, Bakhrom Zulfikarov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Politico reported, citing sources in the Congress, that a delegation of the Pentagon will come to Uzbekistan this month to discuss potential deployment of US counterterrorist forces.

"I cannot confirm this information, as we have not received anything official. They would have already informed us officially, but we have not received anything so far," Zulfikarov said.