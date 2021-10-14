UrduPoint.com

Uzbek Defense Ministry Got No Official Request For Pentagon Delegation's Visit

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:49 PM

Uzbek Defense Ministry Got No Official Request for Pentagon Delegation's Visit

The Uzbek Defense Ministry has not received any official requests for a visit of the Pentagon's delegation, the ministry's spokesman, Bakhrom Zulfikarov, told Sputnik on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Uzbek Defense Ministry has not received any official requests for a visit of the Pentagon's delegation, the ministry's spokesman, Bakhrom Zulfikarov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Politico reported, citing sources in the Congress, that a delegation of the Pentagon will come to Uzbekistan this month to discuss potential deployment of US counterterrorist forces.

"I cannot confirm this information, as we have not received anything official. They would have already informed us officially, but we have not received anything so far," Zulfikarov said.

Related Topics

Pentagon Visit Uzbekistan Congress

Recent Stories

Nuland Informed AUKUS Threatens to Undermine Secur ..

Nuland Informed AUKUS Threatens to Undermine Security Architecture in Asia-Pacif ..

9 seconds ago
 Australian Indicted For Issuing 600 Fake Medical E ..

Australian Indicted For Issuing 600 Fake Medical Exemptions From Vaccination - R ..

11 seconds ago
 Negotiations With US' Nuland in Moscow Timely, Use ..

Negotiations With US' Nuland in Moscow Timely, Useful - Russian Foreign Ministry

13 minutes ago
 Moscow on Kishida's Claims About Kurils: Ultimatum ..

Moscow on Kishida's Claims About Kurils: Ultimatums Cannot Help Find Solution

13 minutes ago
 NCOC, RTA team distributes masks among drivers, pa ..

NCOC, RTA team distributes masks among drivers, passengers

20 minutes ago
 Moscow Slams EU Plans to Deploy Military Training ..

Moscow Slams EU Plans to Deploy Military Training Mission in Ukraine

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.