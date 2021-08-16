Uzbek Defense Ministry Studying Reports of Afghan Jet Crash in Southern Uzbekistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Uzbekistan's Defense Ministry is looking into reports of an Afghan military jet crash in the country's south, a ministerial spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Uzbekistan's Defense Ministry is looking into reports of an Afghan military jet crash in the country's south, a ministerial spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

The jet is said to have crashed in Uzbekistan's Surxondaryo Region bordering northern Afghanistan on Sunday evening, leaving an Afghan serviceman injured. A video of the crash was shared on social media.

"We are studying this video and other information. A detailed analysis is in progress," a spokesperson said, adding that a statement would be made shortly.

The Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) seized the Afghan capital on Sunday and claimed control of the country. President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad, allowing the Afghan secular government to collapse. UN chief Antonio Guterres said fighting had displaced hundreds of thousands.