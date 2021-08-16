UrduPoint.com

Uzbek Defense Ministry Studying Reports Of Afghan Jet Crash In Southern Uzbekistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:12 PM

Uzbek Defense Ministry Studying Reports of Afghan Jet Crash in Southern Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's Defense Ministry is looking into reports of an Afghan military jet crash in the country's south, a ministerial spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Uzbekistan's Defense Ministry is looking into reports of an Afghan military jet crash in the country's south, a ministerial spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

The jet is said to have crashed in Uzbekistan's Surxondaryo Region bordering northern Afghanistan on Sunday evening, leaving an Afghan serviceman injured. A video of the crash was shared on social media.

"We are studying this video and other information. A detailed analysis is in progress," a spokesperson said, adding that a statement would be made shortly.

The Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) seized the Afghan capital on Sunday and claimed control of the country. President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad, allowing the Afghan secular government to collapse. UN chief Antonio Guterres said fighting had displaced hundreds of thousands.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Russia Social Media Progress Uzbekistan Sunday Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

34 minutes ago
 DG Anti-Narcotics calls on CM

DG Anti-Narcotics calls on CM

50 seconds ago
 79 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

79 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

52 seconds ago
 China's retail sales up 8.5 pct in July

China's retail sales up 8.5 pct in July

53 seconds ago
 Iran reports 29,700 new COVID-19 cases, 4,389,085 ..

Iran reports 29,700 new COVID-19 cases, 4,389,085 in total

7 minutes ago
 78 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

78 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.