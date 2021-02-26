UrduPoint.com
Uzbek Foreign Minister to Visit Russia From March 1-2 for Talks With Lavrov - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov will visit Russia from March 1-2 and hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"From March 1-2, the minister of foreign affairs of Uzbekistan will pay a visit to Russia and hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the two ministers will discuss the entire range of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The sides will pay special attention to the progress in the preparation for the signing of the interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents within the framework of the upcoming visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Russia.

