Uzbek Foreign Ministry Condemns Mosque Attack in Northern Afghanistan

Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province.

"Uzbekistan strongly condemns the terrorist act committed on October 8, 2021 during the Friday prayers in the Afghan city of Kunduz, which led to many casualties," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the act hinders the establishment of a peaceful Afghanistan and expressed its sincere condolences to the families of those killed and injured in this "inhumane act."

On October 8, eyewitnesses told Sputnik that the death toll from the blast surpassed 100. Around 20 people were injured. Local media reported that the blast killed 60 people and injured over 100.

A spokesman for the Taliban (banned in Russia), Zabihullah Mujahid, said that investigators were working at the scene of the explosion, which, according to him, also claimed the lives of several compatriots.