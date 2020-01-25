UrduPoint.com
TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Uzbekistan on February 2-3 to meet with the country's president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry confirmed on Saturday.

On Friday, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that Pompeo would be visiting the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from January 29 to February 4 and would hold meetings with the heads of these states.

"On February 2-3, 2020, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan," the ministry said in a statement.

Pompeo is also expected to meet with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov to discuss the implementation of the agreements within the framework of the 2018 Uzbek-US summit and exchange views on the current international agenda.

The US secretary of state was to set out on a trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus in early January but had to postpone his trip due to the escalation in the middle East.

