Uzbek Foreign Ministry Says Russians Who Have Not Violated Law Not Subject To Deportation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Foreign citizens, including Russians who have not broken the law, are not subject to forced deportation from Uzbekistan, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday amid an increase in the number of Russians leaving the country due to the announced partial mobilization.

"With regard to the increase in the number of arriving citizens of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan, we note that the issue of their stay in our country is regulated by the legislation of Uzbekistan and bilateral and multilateral legal acts, as well as the issue of their possible extradition," the ministry said.

The ministry added that citizens of foreign countries "who have not committed an offense are not subject to forced deportation."

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization on September 21, thousands of Russians left for neighboring countries that they can enter without needing to apply for a visa.

According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's mobilization resources total 25 million people, while partial mobilization requires 1% of that number or about 300,000 reservists.

