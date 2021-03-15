UrduPoint.com
Uzbek, Indian Military Holding Joint Exercise In Jungle - Uzbek Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Uzbek, Indian Military Holding Joint Exercise in Jungle - Uzbek Defense Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The military personnel of Uzbekistan and India are conducting joint exercises, dubbed Dustlik-II, in the jungle in the Indian province of Ranikhet, the Uzbek Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Uzbek-Indian exercises Dustlik-II are being held on the territory of the training center Chaubatia in the Ranikhet province of India," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, mixed units of the two countries are conducting practical exercises at the shooting range of the training center, as well as in the jungle.

The servicemen of the two countries performed practical actions to search, detect and destroy a conditional enemy. According to the ministry, Indian-made arms and sensor targets were used to bring the exercises closer to real combat conditions.

In February 2019, Uzbekistan and India held the first meeting of the joint working group on defense, and in November 2019, the military personnel of the two countries held the first joint special-tactical exercises, Dustlik-2019, at a training range in the Tashkent region.

