Uzbek IT Minister Dismissed Due To Recent Social Networks Disruptions - Reports

Thu 04th November 2021 | 06:55 PM

Uzbek Minister for the Development of Information Technologies Shukhrat Sadikov was dismissed due to the recent disruptions in operation of social networks and instant messengers, local online outlet kun.uz reported on Thursday, citing sources in the government

On Wednesday, Uzbekistan's telecommunications watchdog restricted operation of Telegram, Facebook, Odnoklassniki and YouTube due to violations of the law on personal data. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev qualified the decision as "short-sided" and dismissed the head of the watchdog. By Wednesday evening, the social networks operation was restored in full.

According to kun.uz, Olimjon Umarov, an adviser to the Uzbek prime minister who heads the department for IT development, telecommunications and innovation, was also dismissed.

