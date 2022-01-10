Uzbek, Kazakh Presidents Confident in Prompt Restoration of Peace in Kazakhstan - Tashkent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Uzbek and Kazakh presidents, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a phone conversation on Monday and voiced confidence in prompt stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan, Mirziyoyev's press office said.

"President Tokayev informed about the current situation in the republic (of Kazakhstan) and the measures taken by the government to stabilize the situation in the country. The parties expressed confidence in the prompt restoration of peace and stability on the fraternal land of Kazakhstan," the press office said in a statement.