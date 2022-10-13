Uzbek Leader Proposes to Create High-Level Group to Resolve Situation in Afghanistan

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed on Thursday to create a high-level negotiating group to resolve the situation in Afghanistan.

"In order to achieve a broad consensus on the Afghan issue and take practical measures at the global level, we propose to consider the possibility of a joint appeal by Asian countries to the UN General Assembly with the initiative to form a high-level international negotiating group to prepare and agree with the Afghan authorities on an algorithm for the phased fulfillment of the obligations of the parties," Mirziyoyev said at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana.